You can join ‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ Wanda and Jamal for a holiday meal

Every year around Thanksgiving, we love to hear about Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton. This duo began a tradition in 2016 when Dench accidentally texted Hinton about coming over for Thanksgiving dinner.

Despite learning Hinton was not her grandchild, Dench still invited the young man to her home for a plate of holiday cheer. That kind gesture forged a relationship that still holds strong eight years later.

This year, the Thanksgiving partners decided to change up the tradition just a little. They have teamed up with Airbnb to invite two new strangers to their Thanksgiving festivities.

At 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Nov.14, one lucky Airbnb guest can sign up for a place at the famous pair’s Thanksgiving table, as well as an overnight stay. The stay is for two guests, so if you’re considering signing up, think of a friend who would love to share the experience.

“Our unexpected friendship may have started accidentally, but our love for meeting new people has kept it going strong almost a decade later,” Dench and Hinton shared in the Airbnb listing. “That’s why this year, we’re expanding our annual tradition and inviting new guests to spend Thanksgiving with us at Wanda’s home – because that’s what grandmas do: feed everyone.”

The one-night stay will happen on Nov. 20. What can guests expect from this Thanksgiving celebration?

A one-night stay in a private room at Dench’s Arizona home for two

Seats at the Thanksgiving table filled with everyone’s favorite traditional foods

A day filled with playing board games and watching movies together on the couch

A place in the beloved annual Thanksgiving selfie

To help keep the tradition of “feeding everybody” going, Airbnb will donate to Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the county that supports 32 million people annually.

If you’re looking to make new memories this Thanksgiving and have a way to get to Arizona, mark your calendar for your chance to be part of a viral holiday tradition.

