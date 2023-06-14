Whoopi Goldberg says she wants to be new 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Whoopi Goldberg apparently wants to replace Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune."

The actress and comedian made the statement on "The View" Tuesday.

"I want that job," she said. "I think it would be lots of fun."

The panel was interviewing "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings when Goldberg made it clear she was interested in the hosting gig. He noted that "Jeopardy" had its own "succession crisis" after Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer in 2020.

"Hopefully, 'Wheel's' got an envelope somewhere that says what to do when Pat packs it in," Jennings said.

SEE MORE: 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak to retire after 41 seasons

Sajak announced this week that he will retire after the end of his 41st season, which begins in September.

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months," Sajak said.

Sajak will not be completely be removed from the show. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he has agreed to serve as an off-camera consultant for at least three years.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces and distributes the show, has not given any indication about how Sajak's successor will be chosen.

"Wheel of Fortune" made its debut in 1975. It was first hosted by Chuck Woolery.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com