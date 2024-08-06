Who is Tim Walz? Get to know Kamala Harris' pick for vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate.

A relative unknown on the national stage, the Harris campaign will be tasked with introducing him to a whole new audience.

Walz has deep Midwestern roots and a resume that spans beyond politics.

He became governor of Minnesota in 2019 — navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the public outcry following the murder of George Floyd by a White police officer.

This year, Walz named May 25 George Floyd Remembrance Day.

He stands for reproductive rights and is outspoken against Republican book bans. During his time in office, Walz legalized marijuana in Minnesota and expanded background checks for gun purchases.

Walz came from humble roots. He was raised in a small Nebraska town. After high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he would spend more than two decades, rising to the rank of command sergeant major.

He went on to become a high school social studies teacher and a football coach.

He turned to public service in 2007 and served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Walz has the distinction of being the highest-ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress.

He was a member of several committees, including becoming the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee, where he fought for improved health care for veterans.

While Walz isn't well-known nationally, the 60-year-old has recently gained notoriety for his candid and direct approach, especially in his attacks on GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

"The things that make small towns work, this was not in 'Hillbilly Elegy,' it should be — mind your own damn business. That's how small towns work,” Walz once said.

Walz has had social media buzzing over his use of the word "weird" when describing former President Donald Trump, including in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Well, it's true. These guys are just weird. They're running for the man-women haters club or something. That's what they go at. That's not what people are interested in,” Walz had said.

He brought the same energy to CNN's "State of the Union."

"If he has laughed, it’s at someone, not with someone. That is weird behavior, and I don't think you call it anything else,” Walz said.

Now Walz hits the trail to campaign with Harris.

The pair will kick off visits to key battleground states starting with a stop in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

