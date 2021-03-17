Menu

Dozens of tornadoes reported in the South

National Weather Service
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 05:32:43-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of schools, COVID-19 vaccination clinics, businesses and more closed down across the Deep South as forecasters warned of waves of severe weather, including massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls.

The National Weather Service reported nearly two dozen twisters on Wednesday.

“A significant tornado outbreak is expected with numerous strong and a few long-track, potentially violent tornadoes,” wrote the NWS.

Forecasters say at least two waves of storms are likely, and the worst might not hit until a cold front passes overnight.

On Thursday, the NWS says an outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes is possible from parts of east-central Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

“Significant tornadoes, wind damage and large hail will be possible from morning into afternoon. Severe thunderstorms will also be possible from parts of the eastern Gulf Coast into the southern and central Appalachians,” the NWS wrote.

For those in the path of the storms, the NWS is offering helpful information about what to do in the case of a tornado. Officials say having a plan and acting quickly are keys to staying safe.

