Water bead kits at Target recalled after causing 1 death, 1 injury

After one child's injury and another child's tragic death, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Buffalo Games are recalling approximately 52,000 water bead activity kits.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Buffalo Games LLC have publicly issued a recall notice for the toy company's "Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits" on Thursday, citing concerns related to ingestion, choking, and obstruction hazards.

"Consumers should immediately stop using and take the recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits away from children," the CPSC said. "If a water bead is ingested, it expands and can pose ingestion, choking, and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and a risk of death to a child."

Buffalo Games received a report of a 10-month-old's death in July 2023 in Wisconsin and another of a 9-month-old's serious injury in November 2022 in Maine. The injuries were caused by swallowing water beads, leading to intestinal obstruction, and in the latter case, requiring surgery.

The toy in question comes in a purple box with UPC number 079346627035 on the back and is sold only at Target stores or Target.com. The CPSC suggests that if you own one of the toys, contact Buffalo Games for a full refund or return the product to any Target store.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com