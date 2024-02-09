VP Harris defends Biden amid questions about his memory

Vice President Kamala Harris showed no signs of hesitation when defending her boss, President Joe Biden, on Friday.

Harris was asked about the report from special counsel Robert Hur, which described President Biden's memory as "hazy" and even "poor" when being questioned about classified documents found at his Delaware home.

"I believe, as a former prosecutor, the comments made by that prosecutor were gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate," Harris said.

Hur acknowledged in his report that the recovered documents found at President Biden's Delaware home, the Penn Biden Center in Washington and at the University of Delaware were retained by mistake. President Biden was also cooperative during the investigation, which will result in no charges.

President Biden defended himself Thursday night, saying he was in the middle of dealing with an international crisis following the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel when he sat down with investigators.

SEE MORE: Biden's memory 'poor': Special counsel report raises age concerns

Harris noted that this was an "intense moment" for the commander-in-chief and she was emphatic that President Biden was on top of things.

"I was in almost every meeting with the president in the hours and days that followed, countless hours with the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, the heads of our intelligence community, and the president was in front of and on top of it all," she said.

While the administration defends the president's memory, Republicans are seizing on Hur's report.

The main super PAC backing former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign issued a statement claiming President Biden is "too senile to be president." It was also critical of the special counsel for not pursuing charges against President Biden.

Trump is facing his own legal battles over classified documents. He is charged with mishandling classified documents after leaving office. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com