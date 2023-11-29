Video: Truck towing mobile home leads Missouri police on bizarre chase

It's not every day you see police chasing a house down the highway, but that's exactly what happened in a Missouri town last week.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department shared dashcam video on Facebook Tuesday, showing the bizarre Thanksgiving day chase that eventually ended in a crash. The footage shows officers pursuing a truck that was towing the roughly 70-foot-long manufactured home down an Excelsior Springs highway, about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.

"He was traveling all over the roadway," Excelsior Springs Police Sgt. Kyle Craven said in the video. "We thought he might have been drunk."

Police said they were at first unsuccessful in stopping the truck — which was traveling at about 30 mph — until the driver took an erratic left turn and crashed down a culvert.

“We were chasing him real fast down the road,” Craven said. “One of my officers didn’t spike strip him fast enough and we chased him. He went off the roadway and jacked up his truck, jacked up his trailer.”

Police said they arrested the unidentified driver and no injuries were reported during the incident.

