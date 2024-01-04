Video: Coast guard makes incredible rescue of dog that fell off cliff

A 3-year-old golden retriever is safely back with its owners after falling off a 300-foot cliff in Oregon.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it got a call after the dog, whose name is Leo, had fallen at Ecola State Park as waves threatened to pull it into the ocean. Leo was reportedly running in front of his owners who were on a hike when he fell.

Video of the rescues shows an aircrew flying toward the cliff and spotting Leo along the coast. A rescue swimmer cautiously approached the dog, which appeared to be bleeding.

Leo remained calm and allowed the swimmer to pet him. The swimmer then moved the dog to the hoisting basket and held it until they were pulled into the helicopter.

The chopper then flew to a parking lot where the dog's owners were waiting. They could be seen thanking and hugging the rescuer.

The next day, the Coast Guard said the owners provided an update on the dog's condition.

"Leo stayed overnight at an emergency vet. He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good. We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover," they said.

