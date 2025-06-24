USS Gerald R. Ford Strike Group sets sail as tensions mount in the Middle East

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has set out on a journey that may eventually lead it to the Middle East. However, naval officials have not yet confirmed the strike group’s final destination, stating only that its initial stop will be in Europe.

The USS Gerald Ford departed from Norfolk, Virginia, Tuesday morning, and while it is en route to the European theater of operations, naval officials emphasize the mission's flexibility. They noted that the strike group could easily cover 700 miles in a single day.

Currently, two other aircraft carrier strike groups are already in the region: the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Nimitz. The Nimitz had been operating in the South China Sea before altering its course toward the Middle East last week.

Regarding tensions in the Middle East and their impact on the USS Gerald Ford, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta stated, "Our mission is always the same. We operate on the high seas. We've been bringing power projection. We defend ourselves when needed. We're ready to do humanitarian assistance if we need to. I don't think it's changed much with what's unfolding.”

He further highlighted the readiness and resilience of the sailors aboard, noting their extensive training. "I am not worried about our sailors. They are extremely resilient and awesome, and they've been trained to a very high level, to an exquisite, extreme level of readiness to be ready to go today."

In response to heightened tensions following the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, naval officials updated their training protocols for sailors. They have been adjusting training practices on a weekly basis since the events unfolded, although specifics about the changes remain undisclosed. Officials only mentioned that they have "modernized and evolved" their training, tactics, and procedures.

