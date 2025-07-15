Two killed, dozens rescued in New Jersey flash floods as a strong storm drenches the East Coast

Authorities in Plainfield, New Jersey, report that two people have died after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters during an intense storm on Monday. The tragic incident occurred just days after two other fatalities were confirmed as severe storms ravaged the area on July 3.

“All of Plainfield grieves this latest loss,” Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said in a statement. “To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable. We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm.”

The identities of the latest victims have not yet been released.

WATCH | Drone footage of New Jersey floods

Drone footage of New Jersey floods

In nearby North Plainfield, video footage captured a vehicle catching fire after becoming stuck in floodwaters. Police reported that officers waded through chest-high water to rescue approximately 40 people as extensive flooding damaged numerous homes and cars.

In response to the widespread flooding, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency. The heavy rainfall left cars submerged and resulted in the cancellation of dozens of flights — including over 150 cancellations at Newark Liberty Airport alone.

"Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel," Murphy urged in a statement. "Stay safe, New Jersey."

IN RELATED NEWS | FEMA's future may be evolving as Trump praises flood response in Texas

As heavy rains continued to impact the East Coast Monday night, additional flash flooding emerged in other regions.

Social media video showed torrents rushing through a New York City subway station, where passengers on a train watched as the platform became submerged. Additional images appeared to show riders standing on train seats to avoid the rising water on the floor.