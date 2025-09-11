Trump attends Pentagon ceremony as US marks 24 years since Sept. 11 attacks

A series of memorial events has been planned to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

President Donald Trump will attend a Sept. 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife were expected to visit Ground Zero as a ceremony is planned in New York for the thousands who died in the collapse of the Twin Towers. Vance instead is expected to travel to Utah to mourn the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A third observance is planned in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, at the Flight 93 Memorial. Forty-four people were killed when the plane crashed after passengers and crew fought the hijackers.

Following Thursday's observances, President Trump is expected to travel to New York City to attend a Yankees game.

Thursday marks 24 years since the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial flights, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York, one into the Pentagon and one into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

