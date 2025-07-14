Nine killed in fire at a Massachusetts assisted living facility

A fire tore through an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and trapping residents inside, including some who were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 others were injured in the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release. About 70 people live in the house.

The fire was out by Monday morning and firefighters were able to get inside and rescue numerous occupants. About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty.

Many of those rescued were taken to local and regional hospitals in varying conditions.

Jarren Oldrid described the scene as “pretty terrifying” as he tried to figure out if his 67-year-old father, Steven Oldrid, was safe. He found him recovering from smoke inhalation at a hospital.

“It’s kind of just a whirlwind of trying to figure out what’s happening, how this could happen in such a major way,” he said.

Five firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, a statement said.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

He told reporters “multiple people were hanging out the windows looking to be rescued.” Family members who showed up said police were trying to break windows.

Joe Alves, who lives several houses down from the facility, said he was watching TV when he heard the wave of sirens and fire crews responding to the fire.

He said he saw officials pulling bodies and injured pets out of the building, with some pouring water bottles on burns as they desperately tried to help those in need.

“There were people in wheelchairs, a lot of people missing limbs, it was terrible,” he said, choking up slightly.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she has expressed condolences and offered state assistance to the city’s mayor and a full investigation is underway.

“The fire at Gabriel House in Fall River is a tragedy. My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Healey said in a statement. ” I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives.”

The Fall River Police Department in a statement said that "without hesitation, officers entered the smoke-filled facility, breaking down doors and escorting residents to safety.

"Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives.”

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, state and local authorities said.

Gabriel House opened in 1999 and has 100 units, according to Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging & Independence. An email was sent to an office spokesperson Monday morning seeking comment on the home's inspection records.

Email and phone messages also were left at Gabriel House. A worker at the scene declined to comment to an Associated Press reporter.

Fall River, which has about 94,000 people, is about 20 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.