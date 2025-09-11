Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US Naval Academy is on lockdown following reports of threats

“The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” an academy spokesman said. "This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available.”
Patrick Semansky/AP
Midshipmen walk down the front steps of Bancroft Hall, the main dormitory on the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md., Jan. 9, 2014.
The United States Naval Academy in Maryland was on lockdown Thursday as law enforcement responded to reports of threats made to the military school, officials said.

The academy in Annapolis was working with local law enforcement to respond to the reports of threats, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

“The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” he said. "This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available.”

Police were near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school's website.

