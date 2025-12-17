President Trump attends dignified transfer of two Iowa National Guard members killed in Syria

President Donald Trump was in Delaware Wednesday, attending the dignified transfer of two members of the Iowa National Guard who were shot and killed in an attack in Syria earlier in December.

Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa, died from injuries sustained when a man opened fire near Palmyra, a remote desert region, according to military officials.

A civilian interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat, of Macomb, Michigan, was also killed in the attack.

Tovar and Howard were assigned to the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa National Guard in Boone, Iowa.

Tovar and Howard were brought to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware aboard a C-17 transport. President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other high-ranking military officials attended to witness the transfer of their remains to their families.

The remains will be prepared for burial at the Air Force base's morgue and then transferred home to final resting places in Iowa.