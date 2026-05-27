White House disputes Iranian report on draft agreement to end war

The White House is disputing a draft memorandum released by Iranian state media that purported to outline the first steps toward ending the war between the U.S. and Iran.

In a statement, the White House called the document “a complete fabrication.”

Iranian state media said the proposed framework includes a U.S. pledge to lift its maritime blockade in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping.

Under the draft, Iran and Oman would jointly manage the strait.

The memorandum also says the United States has pledged to withdraw military forces from areas surrounding Iran, including forces deployed to the region after the conflict began Feb. 28. The status of troops stationed at existing U.S. bases in the region would be subject to further negotiations.

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The document states that if a final agreement is reached within 60 days, it would be adopted through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

The draft memorandum does not mention Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon has been a key objective for President Donald Trump and one of the primary justifications for launching the war alongside Israel.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his stance.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Trump added that he is not in favor of immediately easing sanctions on Iran in order to reach a deal.

"We have control of money that they claim is theirs," he said. "We'll keep control of that money. When they behave properly, and when they do what's right, we'll let them have their money."

The president also addressed Iran's enriched uranium, which he wants removed from the country. However, he stated that he would not be comfortable with China or Russia storing the material.

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