Are manufactured homes the key to homeownership?

With affordable housing increasingly hard to find, many people are turning to manufactured homes as an alternative to rising prices.

Jon Bender says he has no regrets about buying his new manufactured home in Florida.

“It’s really great," he said. "Way better than my 1969 one."

The retired postal worker said visitors are often surprised by what they see inside.

“Basically it doesn’t look like a manufactured or a mobile home or whatever they want to call it,” he said.

New research from StorageCafe shows Florida now leads the nation with more than 824,000 manufactured homes, accounting for about 8% of all housing statewide.

One of Florida’s largest manufactured home builders is Jacobsen Homes in Safety Harbor, and Vice President Mike Wnek said he is working to change outdated perceptions of manufactured housing.

“It’s gotten better and better and better," he said. "And today’s product anybody could be proud of, could love living in. Enjoy the comfort."

New manufactured homes average about $135,000, not including the cost of land. That is roughly one third of Florida’s median home price.

Wnek said buyers can choose higher end finishes, energy efficient features and homes built to withstand severe weather.

“Everyone one of our homes has stood up to every storm that’s come to Florida. Every single one,” he said.

Largo stands out nationally, with manufactured homes making up about 28% of the city’s housing stock. That means roughly one in four homes in Largo is factory built.

“I feel what I got was a lot better for the buck. I really do. I feel like what I got if I’d have this in a house I don’t know how much it would have cost me,” Bender said.

Real estate experts say there are still factors buyers should consider. Realtors recommend avoiding manufactured homes near the coast and focusing on newer models built to modern standards. Owning the land beneath the home is also important for long term equity and appreciation, compared with renting a lot in a mobile home park.

