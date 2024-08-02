Evan Gershkovich's WSJ colleagues celebrate his release from Russian prison and return to US

The Wall Street Journal is celebrating the release of reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison for espionage.

The U.S. considered Gershkovich wrongfully detained and he and the government have denied that the journalist was a spy.

Gershkovich, along with former Marine Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, arrived in the U.S. overnight following a multinational prisoner swap.

Ann Simmons, the Russia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal who hired Gershkovich, told Scripps News that she is "absolutely elated" to know her colleague is free.

"Him being home now has really shown that basically, you know, that journalism is not a crime," Simmons said.

RELATED STORY | U.S. citizens released in Russian prisoner swap return to American soil

In an article about Gershkovich's release, The Wall Street Journal notes that he had to make an official request for clemency to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In that request, Gershkovich reportedly asked if Putin would be willing to sit down for an interview.

Despite that request not being granted, Simmons said it shows the world how dedicated Gershkovich is to his job.

"After 16 months in a Russian prison, he's still thinking journalism, he's still thinking, 'You know what, this is an opportunity for me to ask the president of Russia for an interview,'" Simmons said. "It really speaks to Evan's character."

While it appears Gershkovich is ready to get back to work, he will have to wait. He was flown to Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in Texas after meeting with his family and the president. Gershkovich and the others who were wrongfully detained will be provided with medical and psychological care.

RELATED STORY | Gershkovich, Whelan among Americans released in massive prisoner swap with Russia