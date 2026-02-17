Las Vegas police investigate suspected murder-suicide at hotel and casino

Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at a resort west of the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday.

Police have confirmed a woman and her preteen daughter were found dead inside a hotel room at the Rio Hotel & Casino on Sunday.

Family members and friends initially reported the pair missing, identifying them as Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith. A missing persons flyer shared on social media states the two were last seen at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino around 8 p.m. Saturday.

OTHER NEWS FROM LAS VEGAS | Las Vegas Police release video of brazen armed casino robbery

LVMPD Homicide Lt. Robert Price confirmed police were initially alerted when they were asked to check the welfare of a mother and her daughter at the Rio Hotel & Casino around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

WATCH: Lt. Robert Price shares details of the investigation and what police have found so far:

[FULL BRIEFING] Las Vegas police investigate suspected murder-suicide at off-Strip hotel

Price says police knocked on the hotel room door several times and called the room without any answer. Hotel security was advised, and officers left the hotel, Price said.

Continued outreach from concerned family members and friends prompted hotel security to return to the room to attempt to locate the mother and daughter again on Sunday afternoon, Price said. They forced their way into the room and found the mother and daughter dead. Homicide detectives have since been dispatched to investigate.

At this time, Price said police can confirm the mother and daughter were in Las Vegas for a dance or cheer competition.

At some point on Saturday night, investigators believe the mother shot her daughter and then herself, Price said. He described the circumstances as "sad and tragic" and said investigators' hearts go out to the family members of both the woman and child.

Utah Xtreme Cheer, a Salt Lake City-based cheer team, shared a plea on social media for members of the public to help locate McGeehan and Smith on Sunday.

"One of our athletes and her mom are currently missing from Las Vegas," they wrote in part. "They did not arrive to competition today, and we have been unable to contact them. At this point, we are extremely worried. Police have been contacted."

Price added that a note was found as part of the investigation, but he was not at liberty to elaborate on its contents.

Utah Xtreme Cheer has since posted a statement to share "the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away."

"We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice," the organization stated. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers and continue to send them love as they navigate this unimaginable loss."

If you or someone you care about is feeling hopeless or in crisis, reaching out could save a life. You can call or text 988 to reach the national crisis prevention hotline, which offers 24/7, free and confidential support.

This article was written Alyssa Roberts by for the Scripps News Group in Las Vegas.