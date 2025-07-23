'He will never take my voice:' Idaho survivors speak out at Kohberger sentencing

The two surviving roommates from the 2022 University of Idaho murders delivered emotional victim impact statements during the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to four counts of murder.

Earlier this month, Kohberger admitted to killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, though he offered no explanation for the crime.

During the hearing, Emily Alandt read a letter on behalf of Bethany Funke, one of the surviving roommates, who was present in the courtroom.

Victim statement for Bethany Funke

Funke wrote that she has endured trauma since the night of the murders, saying she rarely left the house in the days and weeks that followed and still checks her room every night to make sure it’s safe to sleep.

"That was the worst day of my life, and I know it always will be," Alandt read from the letter.

She continued, “For a long time, I could barely get out of bed, but one day I realized I have to live for them. They did not get the chance to keep living. But I do and I will not take that for granted.”

The other surviving roommate, Dylan Mortensen, followed Alandt. She spoke through tears, expressing how much her friends meant to her and how she feels about Kohberger.

Victim statement for Dylan Mortensen

“Four beautiful, genuine, compassionate people were taken from this world for no reason,” she said.

"He may have taken so much from me, but he will never get to take my voice," she continued. "He will never take the memories I have with them. He will never erase the love we shared, the laughs we had, or the way they made me feel seen and whole. Those things are mine. They are sacred, and he will never touch them."

Speaking directly about Kohberger, who showed no emotion, she added, "At least I get to live my life. He will stay here, empty, forgotten and powerless."

