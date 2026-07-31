Full ransom notes released as Nancy Guthrie case reaches 6-month mark

Arizona authorities released the full text of two anonymous messages sent following the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, including a ransom demand and a second note claiming she had died.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Jan. 31 and is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson-area home that night.

One of the anonymous messages demanded $4 million in bitcoin for her safe return. The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the full text of the note:

"Hello Savannah, We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you."

The note also referenced details from inside and outside Nancy Guthrie's home, stating:

"She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed."

Authorities also released the full text of a second anonymous message, sent several days later, that claimed Nancy Guthrie had died:

"Guthrie Family, We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."

Investigators said the notes reveal "distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology" that may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the writer. They said a friend, family member, coworker, classmate or acquaintance may recognize those patterns and provide information that could identify the person responsible.

The sheriff's department also released additional information about video recovered from Nancy Guthrie's home.

FBI via AP Surveillance footage shows a masked suspect on the front porch of Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

Investigators said the two doorbell camera videos may have been recorded on two separate days. The sheriff's department believes the unidentified man "took steps to prepare for the event on the night of January 31 to February 1."

Authorities asked the public to pay attention to anyone who may have displayed changes in behavior around the time Nancy Guthrie disappeared, including unexplained injuries, changes in appearance, unusual interest in the investigation, vehicle cleaning or repairs, changes in routine or unexplained departures from the area.

RELATED STORY | 'Do the right thing': Savannah Guthrie makes new plea in search for missing mother

Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie, who co-hosts NBC's "Today," issued a public plea directed at the person responsible or anyone with information.

"I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now," she said. "Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end."

The Guthrie family and the FBI are offering more than $1 million in rewards for information leading to a conviction in the case.