Minnesota lawmaker, husband killed in 'targeted' shooting; another lawmaker, wife wounded

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, while State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in "targeted" incidents early Saturday, prompting Gov. Tim Walz to activate the state's Emergency Operation Center, Walz confirmed.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said that the lawmakers were shot by someone impersonating a police officer. He said the suspect had a full police uniform and a vehicle outfitted with lights.

"Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them," Walz said.

A Brooklyn Park neighborhood is being urged to "shelter in place," as police look for an armed and dangerous suspect. Officials said the suspect got away after being confronted by police.

Bruley said that the suspect got away on foot. Bruley said officers are being instructed to encounter the public in pairs. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they are visited by someone in a police uniform to confirm their identity.

The two incidents were about 5-6 miles apart, he said.

Both state legislators are members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

Bruley said the suspect left a manifesto with other lawmakers' names listed. Those lawmakers have been provided with security, he said.

U.S. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries reacted to the incident.

"The targeted shootings of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman are deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable. Praying hard for the victims and all who have been affected," he said.