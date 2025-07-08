Community upset after veterans' float removed from Independence Day parade in Wisconsin

An Independence Day parade in a Wisconsin town on Lake Michigan ended in controversy after a local VFW post float was asked to leave in the middle of the procession.

The Sheboygan Independence Day Parade on Friday saw a significant turnout of people, with many families gathered to celebrate the holiday.

Volunteers from VFW Post 9156 came prepared, bringing six five-gallon pails filled with American flags. However, the group's mission to distribute flags to every child watching the procession faced unexpected challenges.

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of kids, and some adults, who wanted flags,” said Sue Freitag, who was handing out the flags.

Tim Schroeder, the driver for the VFW vehicle added, “I hesitated and I noticed I was holding up the whole parade, so I pulled off to the side.”

He recounted that he was addressed by law enforcement twice for pulling off, and was instructed to keep moving. On the third encounter, the situation escalated: “They cleared the crowd, moved the barricade and escorted me out.”

“It’s a Fourth of July parade and they kick the veteran out,” Schroeder added.

Freitag confirmed the situation. “We were told that they were removed from the parade for going too slow.”

The news of the VFW's removal left the Sheboygan community baffled, including Harbor Lights Bar owner Dave Nennig.

“I’m from a military family. I take great pride in my flag and my country. To me, that’s disgraceful, that’s disrespectful. These people fought for our rights.”

The reactions from the community were swift, with many expressing confusion.

“We were just so shocked that it happened. I don’t understand the full reasoning…” Freitag stated.

Sheboygan Police Chief Kurt Zempel explained, “While it’s unfortunate that they weren’t able to participate in the way that they wanted to, we feel it was necessary…” He indicated that specific guidelines govern parade participation.

“Participants shall not hinder the progress of the parade," he recited from the rules. "Failure to increase pace may result in Parade Marshals removing the hindering group from the parade.”

According to Chief Zempel, the VFW vehicle was not adhering to those rules. He elaborated on the concerns that arose, particularly regarding safety: “The issues are…obviously we have vehicles in close proximity to especially small children, maybe aren’t paying attention to the vehicles and are maybe running out and getting a piece of candy that maybe falls too close to the moving vehicles.”

In light of these guidelines, Chief Zempel pointed out that pulling off to the side negatively impacted the parade dynamic, creating potential safety hazards. He also noted that if a gap is too large, “people might think the parade is over and start crossing into the street.”

When asked about the perception that this incident constituted what some community members considered mistreatment of veterans, Zempel responded, “We didn’t know who it was. No one was in uniform. There was really no way for us to identify what unit it was.

"But in the end, it doesn’t matter. Those rules really need to apply to everyone.”

Despite the controversy, a silver lining emerged from the incident.

Nennig took the initiative to start a VFW donation jar using an old coffee can and successfully raised $500 over the weekend.

“Take what happened in this incident and take your negative and turn it into a positive,” he said.

Looking ahead, Chief Zempel mentioned plans to collaborate more closely with VFW Post 9156 to ensure their continued participation in future parades.

Regardless, Sheboyganites like Nennig are behind them. “I will support you through thick and thin…” he promised.“Because that’s what they went through for us."

