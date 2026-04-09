Virginia police warn parents about dangerous social media Benadryl challenge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities are warning parents about a dangerous social media trend known as the Benadryl challenge.

Lt. Kevin Lokey with the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said they are aware of cases in which teens reportedly took more than the recommended dosage of the allergy medication in an effort to get high and stay awake.

“We have seen a couple. Fortunately, none of them were fatal, but they did require medical attention and hospitalization,” Lokey said.

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The challenge involves taking excessive amounts of Benadryl, which can lead to serious health complications and, in some cases, death.

Lokey said the trend highlights the importance of parents staying involved in their children’s online activity.

“This underscores the need for parents to be involved and know what their kids are doing online,” Lokey said. “Yesterday it was the Tide Pod Challenge, today it’s the Benadryl challenge. Tomorrow it’s going to be something else. So we really need parents to be aware of what their kids are doing online.”

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Lokey leads the VBPD Youth Services Unit and said programs such as the department’s parent advisory committee are designed to help families stay informed about issues affecting young people in the community. The committee meets monthly and gives parents and teens an opportunity to share feedback directly with officers.

“We welcome teens and parents to come out on a monthly basis, meet with us and give us some input from the community,” Lokey said.

This story was originally published by John Hood with the Scripps News Group in Norfolk, Virginia.