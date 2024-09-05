Watch Now
Authorities identify 4 victims in Georgia high school shooting

Two students and two teachers were killed in the shooting. Nine others were hospitalized following the shooting with various injuries.
Mike Stewart/AP
Mourners listen to a speaker during a candlelight vigil for the slain students and teachers at Apalachee High School.
Authorities have identified the four victims who died in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says two students were killed: 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn and 14-year-old Christian Angulo. Two teachers were also killed: 39-year-old Richard Aspenwall and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

Nine other people were hospitalized with various injuries, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said on Wednesday afternoon. All of those who had been hospitalized as a result of the shooting were expected to recover.

The shooter was identified as a 14-year-old student at the school. He will be charged as an adult with murder, authorities said.

Authorities said there was no evidence of additional shooters or of other schools being targeted. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it would continue to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident and into whether there were any outstanding threats to other schools.

