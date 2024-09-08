Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say

Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, authorities said.

The Laurel County Sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway. It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.

A “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation,” the Mount Vernon Fire Department said in a statement. It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X. “Please pray for everyone involved.”

“We will provide more details once they are available,” Beshear said.

