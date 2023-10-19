US issues 'Worldwide Caution' for Americans overseas

The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while overseas.

The "World Caution" advisory was issued nearly two weeks after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, where more than 1,000 people were killed and nearly 200 were taken hostage.

Israel has retaliated, with the country saying it's been targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions across the region once again appeared to increase after a blast went off at a hospital in Gaza this week. Hamas has blamed Israel for the incident, which it claimed killed hundreds. Israel Defense Forces has publicly provided evidence it says show that the blast came from a failed rocket from inside Gaza. It contends the deadly incident happened because of a misfired rocket from the Hamas-allied group Palestine Islamic Jihad.

Scripps News has not been able to independently verify what caused the blast, or the extent of casualties.

SEE MORE: Israel says evidence proves it did not cause Gaza hospital blast

As for Americans traveling abroad, the State Department says they should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which will allow them to receive alerts and make it easier for the government to locate them should there be an emergency.

For those in Israel or the West Bank who want to leave, the U.S. is providing charter flights through at least Oct. 22.

"Please go to Ben Gurion International Airport, Terminal 3 if you wish to depart Israel," the State Department advises.

Americans in Gaza or Lebanon are encouraged to fill out a Crisis Intake Form so the State Department can try and assist those who want to leave.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com