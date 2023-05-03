Ukraine aims high-tech NATO artillery at high-value Russian targets

Scripps News' Jason Bellini traveled to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, where he spent time with a young Ukrainian computer tech who is now the commander of a unit firing the most powerful artillery system in the world. "Pravda" is his call sign, and NATO trained him to operate the sophisticated Panzerhaubitze 2000, or PZH 2000.

With the sounds of the battle for Bakhmut audible in the distance, Pravda's five-man team fires the self-propelled howitzer from a secret location. They hide under trees and camouflage nets until a drone sends them a target, and then they dart out to fire. The danger is always there that a Russian drone will spot and destroy them.

The PZH 2000 fires 10 rounds per minute and holds 60 shells. It will play a critical role in the foretold epic Ukrainian counteroffensive by destroying the Russian artillery targeting Ukrainian forces as they breach Russian defenses.

Watch the video to learn more about the units firing this powerful big gun and preparing for the counteroffensive.

