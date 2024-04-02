Tornadoes spotted as active severe weather day wakes Midwest

Parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley are bracing for a potential tornado outbreak on Tuesday as the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center warned of "significant long-track tornadoes" for parts of the region.

Forecasters said the highest risk of damaging severe weather was for northern Kentucky, eastern Indiana and much of Ohio. Cities facing the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday include Louisville, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; Cincinnati; and Columbus, Ohio.

Areas to the south, including Nashville and Birmingham, Alabama, also faced a significant risk of severe weather on Tuesday.

Before the sun came up in southern Indiana, spotters reported several tornadoes to the National Weather Service. As storms moved to the east, numerous tornado warnings were issued for the area.

The Storm Prediction Center issued tornado watches Tuesday morning for southern Illinois, northern Kentucky and southern Indiana.

More watches could be issued when storms re-fire in the afternoon.

"A potentially substantial severe weather outbreak – possibly including a few significant/long-track tornadoes – is anticipated this afternoon and evening, with the highest probability centered over the Ohio Valley. Severe risk exists as far south as the Gulf Coast, and as far east as western portions of Virginia and the Carolinas," the Storm Prediction Center said.

Ohio has already dealt with an active year with tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed the state has been impacted by 26 tornadoes so far in 2024, including five at EF2 strength or stronger.

Much of the Ohio Valley was also under flood watches as forecasters said several inches of rain could fall on Tuesday.

Temperatures ahead of a cold front will rise into the 70s on Tuesday. Some of those same spots could see light snow on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Speaking of snow, winter storm warnings were issued for sections of Wisconsin and Michigan. Some areas along Lake Michigan could get nearly a foot of snow by late Wednesday.

