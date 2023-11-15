10 of Time’s Best Inventions of 2023 are actually really affordable

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Isn’t it great to know that people are constantly thinking up products to make our lives easier? Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2023 includes this year’s coolest innovations in more than 20 categories, including beauty, wellness, fitness, parenting, productivity, accessibility and transportation.

Some are high-tech and pricey, while others are simple life fixes that fall into the category of “Why didn’t I think of that?” While all of the inventions are impressive, here are 10 that are affordable, available now and could quite possibly affect your life in a profound way.

$29.95 at Amazon

Pepper spray has long been a popular safety gadget for women walking alone — but as a method of self-defense, it’s not perfect. For example, an attacker can grab any weapon someone has and turn it against the user. Also, pepper spray is both dangerous and has limited effectiveness — if wind and rain carry it away, for example, or if it’s not allowed in certain places.

So the company She’s Birdie created this alarm keychain as an alternative. There’s no aiming necessary. Simply pull the top to set off a siren and flashing strobe light, calling attention to yourself and the potential attacker. There’s also a button you can press to receive emergency assistance.

$149 at Amazon

Sure, you already have an alarm clock — it’s called your smartphone. But as numerous studies show, too much screen scrolling around bedtime can be a recipe for poor sleep quality. Really, an alarm clock is a healthier option.

You may object that you use your smartphone to help you sleep — as a white noise machine or for guided meditation. That’s why the inventors of the Loftie Clock loaded the device with these features, as well as AI-generated bedtime stories that can be customized for you. Now you have no excuses not to leave the phone outside the bedroom!

$24.97 (was $27.99) at Amazon

With most water bottles, you’ve got to choose: You either sip through a straw or you guzzle from the lip.

“You have the straw people, and you have the spout people,” Steve Sorensen, CEO and co-founder of Trove Brands, said in an Owala press release. “That seemed like a pain point that needed fixing. You should be able to have it all in a single bottle — and in a simple and stylish way, not in an overstated way with cumbersome gizmos and parts.”

So Sorensen invented the sip-or-swig FreeSip spout. Now all kinds of sippers are happy! This bottle comes in a variety of colorways and sizes.

$250 at Nordstrom

Like many sports apparel retailers, Nike has long been producing sweat-wicking jackets. But in 2023, its designers went one step further. The Aerogami jacket is made of a fabric with a moisture-reactive film. Tiny vents in the jacket open when the fabric senses sweat and close when it doesn’t.

“This almost acts as an extension of our body’s ability to regulate itself,” Jahan Behbahany, senior apparel innovator on Nike’s Advanced Innovation team, told Time.

Right now it’s available for women, but it’s coming soon for men, too!

$4.79 at Target

Lunchables is known for portable lunches like ham and cheese on crackers or microwavable, single-serve pizzas. But grilled cheese is a particularly tricky food to serve up in a microwave. After all, it’s best when crispy on the outside but melty on the inside.

But Kraft Heinz figured out a way; it uses the 360Crisp process in its frozen Lunchables products that it recently launched. The sandwich is microwaved within a paperboard susceptor that directs the heat in such a way that the outside and inside both cook correctly.

“You have that perfectly crispy outside, that gooey melty inside, and none of that sogginess or dryness,” Alan Kleinerman, vice president of disruption told Time. Hurray for science!

$179.99 at Amazon

Smart technology is a blessing, but it can be overwhelming to keep up with all the apps and wires that go with it.

“Millions of our customers have more than 20 devices connected to Alexa,” Melissa Cha, vice president of smart home at Amazon, told Time. “And we want to make it as easy as possible to manage and control those devices in a single place.”

So the company invented the Amazon Echo Hub, a smart-home control panel that you can talk to or tap to manage your lights, security, music, thermostat and the rest — all from the same place.

$20 at Amazon

If you’ve ever had an infant, you know how hard it can be to get them dressed — especially when you’re starting with a onesie. You have to quickly figure out how to pull the thing over your child’s head while also holding her head.

So the creators of Tabeeze’s Bottom-Up Bodysuits made onesies that go on feet first. The snaps secure at the shoulders, so the outfit can be put on while the baby is lying down. Genius!

“Everything was designed with the idea of ‘How can we make this more comfortable and easier for both parent and baby?’” Carrie Shaltz Haslup, the founder of Tabeeze, told Time.

$74.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon

Space-curious kiddos may ask for a telescope to gaze at the universe. But telescopes are expensive and … uh, breakable. And on cloudy nights, there’s not much to see.

But LeapFrog created a working telescope just for kids, and it solves these problems. The Magic Adventures Telescope is a durable, fully functional telescope with 100x magnification. But it also has built-in games and videos that are educational and provide an extra source of fun if looking at distant stars loses its allure.

$16 at Amazon

Disposable plastic wrap isn’t all that durable — plus, it’s a single-use plastic. But W&P’s silicone stretch wrap can do the job of covering casseroles or cut-open fruit, and then you can toss it in the dishwasher and reuse it. You can also use it in place of aluminum foil, as it goes into the oven safely, too. In fact, Kate Lubenesky, president of W&P, told Time that it’s “designed to be a workhorse in the kitchen.”

$149 at Amazon

Microwave heating pads or ice packs can both help ease muscle soreness. So can sitting in a hot or cold bath. But these methods have their drawbacks — namely the effort you have to put into preparing them.

So Therabody invented a wearable device that targets sore areas with infrared and cryotherapy technology, applying hot or cold temperatures from 46F to 109F. No microwave or freezer necessary!

