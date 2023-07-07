Texas gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 in racist Walmart attack

The gunman behind one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history is about to learn his fate.

Patrick Crusius, who is charged with targeting Hispanics at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, will be formally sentenced Friday. Authorities said he drove more than 700 miles to carry out the attack.

The 24-year-old is expected to receive multiple life sentences in federal prison for the racist attack that left 23 people dead and more than two dozen others injured.

Crusius also still faces charges in a separate case in Texas court that could carry the death penalty. That case has yet to go to trial.

Security footage from the 2019 attack shows Crusius walking into the El Paso Walmart and opening fire with an AK-47-style automatic rifle. Prior to the attack, he warned online of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas," and pushed conspiracy theories about Hispanics planning to seize the U.S. government and economy.

Crusius pleaded guilty earlier this year to dozens of federal hate crime charges after prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty as part of a plea agreement.

Earlier this week, families of the victims were able to confront him in court for the first time. One by one they described the grief they've held since the massacre, chastising him for days about his racist motivations.

The attack was the seventh-deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to a tally by Axios. Those killed ranged in age from 15 to 90 years old.

