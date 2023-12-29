Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and box office success boosted the economy

The tour passed the $1 billion mark just nine months after kicking off in the U.S., Mexico and South America.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and box office success boosted the economy
Posted at 6:55 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 19:04:23-05

Taylor Swift's super stardom is shining bright on the economy. Her Eras Tour is already the highest-grossing global tour of all time, according to Pollstar Boxoffice.

It passed the $1 billion mark just nine months after kicking off in the U.S., Mexico and South America in March — with an overseas tour still to come in 2024.

In June, the research group QuestionPro found fans spent more than $1,300 on average to attend Taylor Swift shows.

The sold-out performances along with hotel stays, restaurants and travel stand to generate $5 billion in economic impact, larger than the GDP of 50 countries.

One California group says the singer's six shows in Los Angeles brought in $320 million and 3,300 jobs to LA county. Economists in Colorado estimated Swift's Denver performances raked in $140 million statewide. Kansas City says her two-night stay generated $200 million.

And major ticketing platforms say once the singer began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, some game-day seats sold for as much as $10,000.

Swift even gave a local business a major boost after sporting one of its vintage hoodies to a football game. Swift's Eras Tour picks back up in February next year with nearly 80 shows on four continents.




Don't miss "Entertainment Tonight" with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner weekdays at 7 p.m. on CBS 6. Then watch CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald.


📱More Entertainment News from WTVR.com


Shakira's hometown in Colombia honors her with a 21-foot-tall statue Cher seeks conservatorship for son amid substance abuse concerns Amazon Prime ads on movies and TV shows will begin in late January Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dead at 86 ‘The Color Purple’ brings in biggest Christmas box office earnings since 2009 Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead Mike Nussbaum, 'Field of Dreams' actor, dead at 99 Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch dies in Texas car crash 🎼Watch replay of Central Virginia Wind Symphony Holiday Spectacular ‘Barbie’s’ Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wed after 10 years together

SEE MORE: Taylor Swift's concert film hits streaming services as she turns 34

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here