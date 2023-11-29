Students for Trump founder accused of hitting a woman with a gun

The co-founder of the Students for Trump organization has been charged with assault after allegedly hitting a woman with a gun.

Ryan Fournier was arrested last week in North Carolina, according to online court records, and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. He was later released on $2,500 bond, documents state.

Fournier allegedly assaulted the woman — whose name is redacted in charging documents — "by grabbing her right arm and striking her in the forehead with a firearm." The gun used was identified as a 9 mm SIG Sauer pistol.

Documents show Fournier waived his right to assigned legal counsel and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Fournier, 27, co-founded Students for Trump in 2015 with John Lambert when the two were college students enrolled at Campbell University in North Carolina. According to the Library of Congress, the political advocacy group's stated mission is to "see that Donald Trump is elected as the next President of the United States and that the Republican Party is placed back into power in Washington."

Students for Trump hires campus ambassadors at colleges and high schools across the country to host events and encourage students to vote for Trump. As of 2019, the organization claimed to have over 5,000 volunteers at 280 chapters and had secured over 13,000 vote pledges.

