Stanley gifts TikToker new SUV after her cup survives car fire

Stanley tumblers are truly indestructible. The year’s hottest hydration accessory just proved that it can survive anything, even fire.

Just ask TikToker @danimariellettering, who might now be Stanley’s most famous customer ever.

It all started with a blaze. For reasons still unknown, Danielle’s car caught fire. Although she and her family were safe, the car was destroyed.

The day after the fire, Danielle and her husband went to the junkyard to see if anything was salvageable. Almost everything had been charred beyond repair.

But one thing inside the car wasn’t destroyed: Danielle’s Stanley 1913 Quencher, which was still tucked in the cupholder where she left it when the fire started.

MORE: The best car cupholder for the back seat

As she shows in the TikTok video, not only did her Stanley survive the fire from the day before…but the tumbler still had ice in it!

The video (which you can watch below) racked up over 90.6 million views:

It wasn’t long before the now-viral video caught Stanley’s attention. The company messaged Danielle and asked if they could send her some Stanley merch to make up for her bad luck. Danielle happily agreed, thinking she had a new Quencher coming her way.

And she did…but that’s not all.

Just 24 hours later later, Stanley’s president, Terence Reilly, reached out to Danielle and explained that Stanley wanted to give her a car.

As she explains in a follow-up video, Stanley purchased her a 2024 Mazda CX-90. And, of course, it not only came with a big red bow but a license plate that reads “STANLEY1913.”

Watch Danielle and her husband as they head to the dealership below:

@danimarielettering What a journey, thank you all sooo much for being here for it. I cant say it enough, this wouldnt have happened without every single one of you. Love you and @Stanley 1913 thanks for changing my life â¬ The Champion – Lux-Inspira

On top of her new SUV, Danielle also received plenty of Stanley swag to help continue her love of staying hydrated on the go. From new Quenchers in hues like pastel purple and blue, they also sent her an AeroLight Transit Bottle and the jumbo 64 oz version of the Quencher.

So, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Danielle and her family got to ride off into the sunset with a new car and ice-cold drinks in their cupholders.

The moral of the story?

Danielle says her takeaway is to stay vulnerable and put yourself out there….because you never know what good things might be headed your way.

MORE: The best insulated cup

Stanley gifts TikToker new SUV after her cup survives car fire originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <