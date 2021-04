GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Glen Allen native Zac Jones is expected to make his National Hockey League debut Thursday night for the New York Rangers. In doing so, he would become the first NHL player born in the Richmond area.

Jones, a 5-foot-10 defenseman, was the 68th pick in the 2019 NHL draft and signed with the Rangers earlier this month, days after finishing his collegiate career at UMass – which culminated with an NCAA championship.

Click here to keep reading on the Henrico Citizen.