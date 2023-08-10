William & Mary football has 'unfinished business' after FCS quarterfinals 48-point loss

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- It's been over a decade since William & Mary has had this much preseason buzz. After they claimed their first CAA regular season title in seven years, the Tribe were the overwhelming favorite to repeat as conference champs.

"All these things that are going on now are great," said Head Coach Mike London. "It's brings notoriety to the player and to the school but at the same time, there's a lot of things we've yet to accomplish."

Last season, William and Mary tied a school record with 11 wins, but it was their 48-point loss in the FCS quarterfinals against Montana State which left a bitter taste within the program.

"We had one of the best seasons ever in school history and for us that ruined it," stated quarterback Darius Wilson. "We won the CAA but it doesn't feel like we won the CAA after we lost by 50 points on television."

"We talked about hashtag unfinished business," Coach London said. "We have unfinished business and that's going to require a resolve and a commitment from all of us."

17 starters return from last year's team, including nine on offense that had the 3rd ranked rushing offense in the country.

"We have a great coaching staff that provides for us, that makes things easy for us," W&M running back Bronson Yoder explained. "And we have a great group of guys here that we love to play for."

"Our goal is to have the number one offense in the country and help William and Mary win a conference and a National Title," Tribe Offensive Coordinator Christian Taylor stated. "That hasn't changed for us in a few years since Coach London has been here."

William and Mary's defense was one of the best in the CAA, led by the conference Defensive Player of the Year John Pius, who was also named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

"Coach London and Coach Blackstock as well as my position coach, coming in they showed the defense was a big emphasis," Pius said. "I respected that and being under their wing, I feel like it was a big thing."

William and Mary opens the season Aug. 31 at Campbell.