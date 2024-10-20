Darius Wilson, Malachi Imoh, Bronson Yoder power William & Mary to 35-28 victory over Campbell

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Darius Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Malachi Imoh and Bronson Yoder both topped 100 yards and rushed for a touchdown to help William & Mary hold off Campbell 35-28 on Saturday.

Imoh had the game's first score on a 33-yard run and finished with 122 yards on 12 carries for William & Mary (5-2, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Yoder totaled 131 yards on 24 carries, and he gave the Tribe a 28-21 lead with a 6-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter after a 98-yard drive.

Wilson added a short touchdown run to give William & Mary a 14-0 lead and the Tribe finished with 355 yards on the ground. He connected with JT Mayo for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter and tossed a 6-yarder to Hollis Mathis to give the Tribe a two-score lead midway through the final quarter.

Chad Mascoe Jr. had touchdown passes to VJ Wilkins covering 35 yards in the first quarter and 2 yards in the second to get Campbell (2-5, 0-3) within 21-14 at the half.

Mascoe added a 19-yard touchdown pass to JJ Cowan for the only score of the third quarter, tying the game at 21.

Wilson completed 10 of 16 passes for 95 yards for William & Mary.

Mascoe finished with 320 yards on 30-for-39 passing with an interception for the Fighting Camels. He added a fourth touchdown pass in the final quarter — connecting with Sincere Brown from 11 yards out. Randall King had eight receptions for 99 yards.