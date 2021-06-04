Washington Football Team returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond for the start of training camp this summer.

The club and city have announced a limited engagement from July 27-31. Those are the first days most NFL teams are allowed to conduct training camp practices.

Washington held camp in Richmond from 2013-19.

An agreement with Richmond was set to expire after the 2020 training camp. That was conducted at the team's practice facility because of the pandemic.

Steve Helber/AP Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, center left, directs his players during the Washington Redskins NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Washington could have camp in Richmond for several more years if the team reaches a new stadium deal in Virginia.

"We’re pleased to welcome the Washington Football Team back to the City of Richmond for Training Camp this summer,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement that announced the news. “With a new coach and team leadership, we’re excited about the organization’s direction and commitment to our city and its fans in the region. We look forward to hosting the team for an exciting week that features emerging young talent on the field and showcases all that Richmond has to offer off the field.”

AP Photo/Steve Helber Helmets are lined up along the practice field as players begin drills during the first day of the Washington Redskins NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, July 25, 2019.

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” team president Jason Wright said. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”

Click here for more information about visiting the training camp.

