How Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is changing the way wide receivers run routes

ASHBURN, Va. - As his new team filtered down the hill behind the team headquarters toward the practice fields for the first day of their three-day mandatory, mini-camp, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spared no hyperbole in placing emphasis on the next 72 hours of his job.

"This is a big camp for us because it's the last one," Quinn said on Tuesday. "It's the last chance we'll get to see some things before we get rolling for training camp. So we're really excited."

Longtime observers have noticed a difference in this off season in Ashburn compared to previous years under previous regimes.

WTVR Commanders head coach Dan Quinn

There is an energy and attention to detail that hasn't always existed with other teams and coaching staffs.

"I think Coach Quinn and his staff have really enforced not just the effort, but the competition aspect of football," wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is entering his 6th season in Washington, said. "It's a constant mentality they're driving home"

WTVR Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Another reason for the renewed energy and enthusiasm comes from a somewhat unlikely place. The Commanders used their first-round draft pick on quarterback Jayden Daniels out of LSU, last year's Heisman Trophy winner. Rookies do not usually have this much of a positive and commanding presence in their first few practices. Daniels is setting a new trend.

"Not only do his physical traits show up, it's the work ethic," Quinn said. "This is a guy that really puts it in. That goes a long way to any other player on the team."

"I haven't showed up (to the facility) before him yet," added offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. "I'm an early guy. He is always here early just watching film with the coaches or hanging out in the locker room. He's around the facility a lot."

"He's cool with everybody," McLaurin continued about Daniels. "For a rookie quarterback to come in like that where guys are gravitating to him, that's dope! I think he has a bright future for himself."

WTVR Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels

There is one aspect of Daniels' game that will take some getting used to. His arm strength is already being felt in practice and changing how receivers need to work with him.

"After the second or third crosser that he threw, I started telling the receivers 'You gotta get your head around!!'" McLaurin added. "He has a really good anticipation over the middle of the field. He can make those throws and give you a chance to catch and run."

The Commanders plan to use all three practice days available this week before a six-week layoff before training camp at the end of July.