Watch
Sports

Actions

Washington beats Brady and the Bucs

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells at his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md.
Tom Brady
Posted at 12:22 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:22:23-05

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter as part of an implosion by the reigning Super Bowl champions, helping Washington upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 despite losing Chase Young to injury.

Tampa Bay lost a second consecutive game on either side of its bye week and was dealt an extra blow in the last minute when nose tackle Vita Vea was carted off with an injury on the final play of a 19-play, 80-yard drive over 10:26 that sealed the victory for Washington.

Brady threw two picks just like the loss to New Orleans two weeks ago and finished 23 of 34 for 220 yards and two touchdown passes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.