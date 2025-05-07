Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry visits Hardywood on Hokie Tailgate Tour

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry headlined the first stop of the Hokie tailgate tour at Hardywood Brewery in West Creek, drawing a crowd of a couple hundred Hokie supporters on May 6.

Pry was joined by new offensive line coach Matt Moore and athletic director Whit Babcock for the event.

"To come back and allow the Hokie fans to get excited, be excited, show appreciation to them for packing our stadium every home game. Then also to get people excited for the season, for what's to come. A lot of folks want to know about the new coaches, about the new players, and so it's a chance to share some information about our team right now," Pry said.

This was the first of four stops around the state that Pry will be making, including visits to Tidewater and Northern Virginia later this summer, with the tour concluding in Roanoke before August camp opens.

Virginia Tech finished 6-7 last season. The Hokies kick off the 2025 on Sunday, August 31 in Atlanta versus the University of South Carolina.