Virginia Tech boots No. 2 seed Notre Dame in ACC quarters

ACC Virginia Tech Notre Dame Basketball
John Minchillo/AP
Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) looks to pass in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Notre Dame during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 5:27 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 05:27:14-05

NEW YORK — Keve Aluma tossed in 20 points, Storm Murphy scored 16 and Virginia Tech hit eight straight free throws in the final 46 seconds to beat No. 2 seed Notre Dame 87-80 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Justyn Mutts added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the seventh-seeded Hokies (21-12), who beat the Fighting Irish (22-10) for a fourth straight time.

Virginia led 42-31 at halftime and Notre Dame never got within one possession of the lead in the second half.

The closest the Irish came was 79-75 on a Prentiss Hubb layup with 48 seconds remaining.

Sean Pedulla sank two free throws after Notre Dame was forced to foul, Hunter Cattoor hit two more and Murphy went 4 for 4 in the final 26 seconds to preserve the win.

