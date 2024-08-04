Virginia racing legend Roy Hendrick, uncle of NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick, dead at 70

RICHMOND, Va. -- The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of Richmond-area legend Roy Hendrick, the uncle of team owner Rick Hendrick, who died Saturday morning. He was 70 years old.

Roy Hendrick, the son of the late Ray Hendrick, started racing in 1969. Three years later, he won his first track championship at South Speedway. Hendrick won 24 races at the Chesterfield County track and three straight NASCAR championships from 1989 to 1991.

Officials with Dominion Raceway remembered Hendrick as a "cherished figure in the racing community whose legacy continues to inspire."

"Roy's unwavering commitment to the sport he loved embodied the essence of perseverance and dedication inherent in the racing community. Ray Hendrick, renowned for his exceptional driving prowess and relentless competitiveness, left an indelible mark on stock car racing, a legacy that Roy carried forward with his own talent, love for the sport, and commitment to excellence."

With profound sorrow, we bid farewell to Roy Hendrick, son of the legendary Ray Hendrick, a cherished figure in the racing community whose legacy continues to inspire and resonate deeply with fans and fellow racers alike. Born into a racing dynasty, Roy immersed himself in the…

Our hearts are heavy today as we join the entire racing community in mourning the passing of our friend, the legendary Roy Hendrick.



Hendrick, the son of late legendary racer Ray Hendrick, won South Boston Speedway's first NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race in 1983 and…