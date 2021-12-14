Watch
Sports

Actions

Virginia QB Armstrong staying put in win for new coach

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
New Virginia head football coach and longtime Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott, right, speaks during an introductory NCAA college football news conference, along with athletic director Carla Williams, at the school, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. Elliott will take over the program after the upcoming bowl game. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Tony Elliott, Carla Williams
Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 10:13:01-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s new coach achieved the first big victory of his tenure when quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he’s given no thought to transferring.

Coach Tony Elliott met with the Cavaliers for the first time on Sunday night and Armstrong said Monday after Elliott's introductory news conference that he's staying put.

Armstrong threw for an average of 404 yards per game this season, which ranked second nationally.

He has two years of eligibility remaining and says he's excited about the program Elliott is building.

Elliott spent the past seven seasons as the offensive coordinator at Clemson. That stint included two national titles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.