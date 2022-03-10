Watch
Virginia holds off Louisville 51-50 in ACC tournament

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) reacts to a referee call in the first period of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 11:55:09-05

NEW YORK — Jayden Gardner tossed in 17 points and Kihei Clark scored 15 to help Virginia hold off Louisville 51-50 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Gardner’s layup gave Virginia (19-12) a 45-42 lead with 2:57 remaining, but Noah Locke answered with a 3-pointer 63 seconds later to knot the score.

Gardner hit a go-ahead jumper at the 1:28 mark and Reece Beekman made a layup following a missed 3-pointer by Jarrod West to put the Cavaliers up 49-45 with 40 seconds left.

Malik Williams had a rebound basket for the Cardinals (13-19) to make it 49-47 with 5 seconds to go.

Louisville fouled Gardner, who made two free throws for a four-point lead. That came in handy when Louisville’s El Ellis buried a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

