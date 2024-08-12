Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs will now be qualifier race for Kentucky Derby next year

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Colonial Downs’ marquee event, the Virginia Derby, will now be "win and you’re in" qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby. That is the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The winning horse of the Virginia Derby, which will run on March 15 of next year, will earn 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. No horse with that many points has not started at Churchill Downs.

The 2025 Virginia Derby will transition to a dirt track and anchor a new four-day spring meet at Colonial Downs.

“Churchill Downs has worked with partners throughout the Commonwealth to reinvigorate Virginia’s proud legacy of thoroughbred racing and secure our place as a worldclass destination for racing fans and equine talent from around the world,” Youngkin said. “The future for thoroughbred racing in Virginia has never been brighter and this opportunity will allow us to shine on horseracing’s biggest stage.”

Youngkin also called the news "huge" for Virginia as well as "for the continued growth and popularity of the sport.”

The announcement came Sunday at Colonial Downs' Festival of Racing, which featured live music and kid-friendly activities in addition to the races. The event concluded with the Arlington Million, the first thoroughbred race to offer a $1 million purse.