Highlights and scores from Virginia baseball, softball state semifinals

Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 10, 2022

Class 5 Baseball Glen Allen 3 F/8

Nansemond River 2 Douglas Freeman 4

Granby 3 State Final

Glen Allen vs. Douglas Freeman Sat. 12:30 p.m. m Class 4 Baseball James Wood 6

Monacan 5 Hanover 13 F/6

Jefferson Forest 3 State Final

Hanover vs. James Wood Sat 11 a.m. Class 6 Softball Cosby 4

McLean 3 James Madison 11

Manchester 4 State Final

Cosby vs. James Madison Sat 12:30 p.m. Class 4 Softball Hanover 4

Halifax County 2 State Final

Hanover vs. Tuscarora Sat 11 a.m. Class 3 Softball New Kent 2

Fort Defiance 0 State Final

New Kent vs. Lord Botetourt Sat 11 a.m. Class 6 Boys Soccer James River 3 F/OT

McLean 2 State Final

James River vs. Langley 2:30 p.m. Class 4 Boys Lacrosse Atlee 16

E.C. Glass 5 State Final

Atlee vs. Dominion Sat 11 a.m. Class 5 Girls Lacrosse Douglas Freeman 18

Independence 8 State Final

Douglas Freeman vs. Riverside Sat 2:30 p.m.

