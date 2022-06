Highlights and scores from Virginia baseball, softball, lacrosse state title games

Depend on CBS 6 Sports for the most in-depth coverage of the baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer state title games.

Class 5 Baseball Final

Douglas Freeman 4

Glen Allen 0

Class 4 Baseball Final

Hanover 11

James Wood 0

Class 6 Softball Final

James Madison 7

Cosby 6

Class 4 Softball Final

Hanover 1

Tuscarora 0

Class 3 Softball Final

New Kent 3

Lord Botetourt 0

Class 5 Girls Lacrosse Final

Douglas Freeman 12

Riverside 8

Class 4 Boys Lacrosse Final

Atlee 16

Dominion 4

Class 6 Boys Soccer Final

Langley 3 F/OT

James River 1