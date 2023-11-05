Here are the VHSL Playoff matchups for 2023!

Based on Sunday's updated VHSL rankings, these are the matchups for the 2023 playoffs
Region 6A
Cosby at Highland Springs
Western Branch at Thomas Dale
Landstown at Manchester
Oscar Smith at Glen Allen
Region 5C
Douglas Freeman at Hermitage
L.C. Bird at Matoaca
Mills Godwin at Louisa
Region 4B
Hanover at King George
Courtland at Varina
Powhatan at Huguenot
Eastern View at Dinwiddie
Region 3B:
Goochland at Thomas Jefferson
William Monroe at Armstrong
Region 3A
Booker T. Washington at Hopewell
Colonial Heights at Lake Taylor
Region 2A
Bruton at King William
Region 1A
Rappahanock at Lancaster
Northampton at West Point
Westmoreland at Northumberland
Colonial Beach at Essex