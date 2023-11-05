Here are the VHSL Playoff matchups for 2023!

Based on Sunday's updated VHSL rankings, these are the matchups for the 2023 playoffs

Region 6A

Cosby at Highland Springs

Western Branch at Thomas Dale

Landstown at Manchester

Oscar Smith at Glen Allen

Region 5C

Douglas Freeman at Hermitage

L.C. Bird at Matoaca

Mills Godwin at Louisa

Region 4B

Hanover at King George

Courtland at Varina

Powhatan at Huguenot

Eastern View at Dinwiddie

Region 3B:

Goochland at Thomas Jefferson

William Monroe at Armstrong

Region 3A

Booker T. Washington at Hopewell

Colonial Heights at Lake Taylor

Region 2A

Bruton at King William

Region 1A

Rappahanock at Lancaster

Northampton at West Point

Westmoreland at Northumberland

Colonial Beach at Essex