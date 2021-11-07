Watch
VHSL playoff brackets are set

Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The VHSL playoff brackets are set. Here's the schedule for our Richmond area teams in their respective regions:

(Kickoff days and times will be released later in the week)

Region 6A
Cosby at Oscar Smith
Ocean Lakes at Manchester
James River at Thomas Dale

Region 5C
JR Tucker at Highland Springs
Mills Godwin at Midlothian
Glen Allen at Hermitage
L.C. Bird at Douglas Freeman

Region 4B
Atlee at Highland Springs
Powhatan at Varina
Patrick Henry at Matoaca

Region 3A
Hopewell at Lake Taylor

Region 3B
Armstrong at Meridian
Culpeper at Goochland

Region 2A
Greensville at King William
Thomas Jefferson at Amelia

Region 1A
Rappahannock at Essex
Northumberland at Washington & Lee
Colonial Beach at King & Queen
West Point at Northampton

VISAA Playoffs
Benedictine at St. Christopher's Saturday 12:30
Trinity Episcopal at St. Stephen/St. Agnes Saturday 12:30

