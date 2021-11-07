RICHMOND, Va. -- The VHSL playoff brackets are set. Here's the schedule for our Richmond area teams in their respective regions:

(Kickoff days and times will be released later in the week)

Region 6A

Cosby at Oscar Smith

Ocean Lakes at Manchester

James River at Thomas Dale

Region 5C

JR Tucker at Highland Springs

Mills Godwin at Midlothian

Glen Allen at Hermitage

L.C. Bird at Douglas Freeman

Region 4B

Atlee at Highland Springs

Powhatan at Varina

Patrick Henry at Matoaca

Region 3A

Hopewell at Lake Taylor

Region 3B

Armstrong at Meridian

Culpeper at Goochland

Region 2A

Greensville at King William

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia

Region 1A

Rappahannock at Essex

Northumberland at Washington & Lee

Colonial Beach at King & Queen

West Point at Northampton