Watch
Sports

Actions

VCU's Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland drafted to Denver Nuggets in first round of NBA draft

items.[0].videoTitle
"Bones" Hyland is headed to Denver, Colorado where the Nuggets could use a backup point guard. He becomes the first VCU Ram who the Nuggets have ever selected in the NBA draft.
Bones Hyland
Posted at 11:54 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 23:54:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland became the first VCU men's basketball player to get selected in the first round of the NBA draft since 2010 on Thursday night.

Hyland became a favorite following his performance in the NBA Combine Games last month in Orlando.

Despite having just two years under his belt at the Siegel Center, Hyland's stock moved all the way up to where he was expected to be selected somewhere late in the first round of the draft.

Hyland is headed to Denver, Colorado where the Nuggets could use a backup point guard. He becomes the first VCU Ram who the Nuggets have ever selected in the NBA draft.

Bones shot over 50 percent from three last year for the Rams.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.