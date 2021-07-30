VCU's Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland drafted to Denver Nuggets in first round of NBA draft

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland became the first VCU men's basketball player to get selected in the first round of the NBA draft since 2010 on Thursday night.

Hyland became a favorite following his performance in the NBA Combine Games last month in Orlando.

Despite having just two years under his belt at the Siegel Center, Hyland's stock moved all the way up to where he was expected to be selected somewhere late in the first round of the draft.

Hyland is headed to Denver, Colorado where the Nuggets could use a backup point guard. He becomes the first VCU Ram who the Nuggets have ever selected in the NBA draft.

Bones shot over 50 percent from three last year for the Rams.